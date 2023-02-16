FireMon Policy Analyzer combats firewall misconfigurations

FireMon unveils FireMon Policy Analyzer, a complimentary firewall assessment tool that provides organizations with a comprehensive diagnostic report outlining the health of a firewall policy, complete with best practices and suggestions to improve their security posture.

According to Gartner, 99% of firewall and cloud security failures can be attributed to errors in configuration. Misconfigurations are well-documented as a source of the expanding cybersecurity gap, especially when it comes to an organization’s firewalls.

With traditional rules-based firewall setups becoming cumbersome to manage effectively as environments expand, small misconfigurations and outdated rules can quickly add up; and if not identified and corrected, can result in disastrous network vulnerabilities.

FireMon Policy Analyzer can help organizations mitigate security risk caused by a poorly managed firewall policy providing security teams with a powerful tool that requires no installation, setup, or dedicated hardware.

Policy Analyzer safely gathers the required configuration data from a firewall, analyzes the firewall policy, and delivers security posture results in seconds for typical firewall configurations.

The FireMon Policy Analyzer security posture analysis delivers insights into 6 key categories including a count of policy warnings, overly permissive and high-risk rules, and FireMon’s exclusive Security Concern Index (SCI) score.

Combined these help organizations identify the top areas needed to improve a firewall’s network security policy, provide recommendations on how to mitigate them, and offer a consistent tool to measure improvement over time.

In addition to the summary, Policy Analyzer offers several downloadable reports including overly permissive access, policy clean up, and high-risk access for additional insights and remediation recommendations.

FireMon founded the network security policy management market over 20 years ago and leads the way with new and innovative tools that help users solve some of their most vexing problems.

It continues this leadership by sharing its vast experience in network security and firewall policy management free of charge.

It’s library of hundreds of best practices is unleashed to allow anyone who manages firewalls to quickly and accurately assess their security posture in real-time.

Policy Analyzer is a solution that delivers immediate value to firewall and security administrators. It also provides a peek into the full value of FireMon Security Manager, FireMon’s comprehensive security policy management platform.

This complete solution offers full policy management across the entire organization including support for multi-vendor environments, firewall usage, industry standard compliance assessments (PCI-DSS, NERC-CIP, GDPR and others), traffic flow analysis, and change automation.

“The potential for misconfiguring a firewall in a rapidly expanding organizational environment poses real risk to organizations today. Understanding firewall policy security posture and minimizing the potential for human errors when it comes to setting up and managing this complexity cannot be overstated,” said Jody Brazil, CEO of FireMon.

“The financial and reputational repercussions of a firewall compromise can potentially result in fines, lost revenues, lawsuits, and long-term damage to the health of the business. Visibility is key to identifying and addressing weaknesses in firewalls and other network security elements. With FireMon Policy Analyzer we provide organizations with an intuitive, powerful and insightful free tool to strengthen their operational environment almost immediately,” Brazil concluded.