Perimeter 81 integrates with ConnectWise to enable enhanced billing automation for MSPs

Perimeter 81 has unveiled a successful integration with ConnectWise.

Perimeter 81’s platform, which empowers MSPs to deliver network security solutions to SMB and SME clients, is now integrated with ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage). The certified integration optimizes efficiency for Perimeter 81 and ConnectWise partners alike.

Now, Perimeter 81 MSPs can sync end customer usage with ConnectWise PSA in order to streamline monthly billing processes.

This integration eliminates the need for Perimeter 81 partners to manually update license utilization within ConnectWise PSA, allowing for automated modifications associated with scaling subscriptions.

“As we expand our offering to MSPs across the globe, we are excited to partner with ConnectWise in an effort to deliver automation and simplified routines for the MSP community,” says Justin Ryhal, Senior Director, Ecosystems & Strategic Alliances at Perimeter 81.

“Being an officially certified partner by ConnectWise allows us to offer unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable and long-term scale for partners,” Ryhal added.

“ConnectWise is thrilled to welcome Perimeter 81 into the Invent Program and offer this automated, streamlined billing solution through ConnectWise PSA,” said Travis Vigneau, Senior Director of Channel Sales and Alliances.

“Automation is the path forward to solving challenges in the MSP industry, whether they’re related to process optimization or labor issues. By automating tasks, especially those around billing processes, MSPs can turn their attention to what matters most – growing and scaling their operations and better serving their customers,” Vigneau concluded.