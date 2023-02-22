CloudCasa and Ondat bring bundled offering for Kubernetes storage and data protection

Catalogic Software has unveiled a new bundled offering of its native back-up-as-a-service platform CloudCasa and Ondat. This combined CloudCasa and Ondat offering provides customers with a unified solution to run their stateful applications on Kubernetes, without worrying about availability, performance, protection, or data management and recovery.

This bundled offering from CloudCasa and Ondat is a cost-effective solution to address Kubernetes Day 2 challenges including storage and infrastructure management, data mobility across different environments, and backup and recovery for Kubernetes workloads.

DevOps and platform teams will now have a simple, easy to consume software-as-a-service solution that gives the flexibility to store, manage, and backup applications anywhere on-premises, hybrid, or cloud environments.

“Choice is a key factor for our customers; Ondat provides a breadth of Kubernetes integrations independent of the underlying storage provider and CloudCasa supports a variety of storage backup needs, avoiding vendor lock-in for our customers,” said Richard Olver, CEO of Ondat.

“We’re pleased to team up and offer a bundle that delivers a best-in-class enterprise container native storage and data protection strategy for applications on Kubernetes, at a lower entry price point and lower TCO to deliver and manage,” Olver continued.

CloudCasa protects Kubernetes environments with a cyber-resilient, scalable backup and disaster recovery service for cloud native applications.

Ondat is a container-native, software defined storage solution for Kubernetes, to run stateful workloads with high availability, scale, and security.

The joint solution stack provides users with a comprehensive, high performance, and application portable solution.

“Our combined offering delivers performance, scale, management, availability and data protection for stateful workloads at a significant cost savings. Primary production Data and Secondary backup data have their own requirements and characteristics that are better addressed by two Kubernetes solutions that exclusively focus on these challenges,” said Sathya Sankaran, GM of CloudCasa by Catalogic.

“We’re pleased to team up with Ondat to deliver Kubernetes data protection as a service, and ensure their data is protected, tamper-proof and available to be restored anywhere – on-premises, cloud, or hybrid,” Sankaran added.

CloudCasa integrates natively with all Kubernetes storage platforms such as Ondat, and other managed Kubernetes services. CloudCasa provides cluster and cloud-aware backups allowing organizations to restore data across clusters, regions, cloud accounts and cloud providers.