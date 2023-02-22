Perimeter 81 and TD SYNNEX provide secure network access for the modern workforce

Mitigating persistent cyber threats has made network security mission critical for businesses of all sizes. The 2022 U.S. Cybersecurity Census Report found that the average business experiences 42 cyberattacks each year, amplifying the need for a comprehensive solution.

Perimeter 81 has partnered with TD SYNNEX to make its platform available to more organizations in need.

Perimeter 81 recently earned Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Europe Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the network cybersecurity category, proving it can be a valuable asset to managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs). Perimeter 81’s platform helps partners quickly develop their network security practice and ramp up recurring revenue by offering the proven solution.

“Perimeter 81 has shown tremendous growth this year and partnering with TD SYNNEX enhances our ability to scale further and go to market efficiently,” said Richard Farbman, VP of Channel Sales at Perimeter 81. “Our platform is a one-stop shop that doesn’t require additional hardware, so MSPs and VARs can fulfill the necessity of building secure networks for their customers that result in quick and demonstrable success.”

The partnership validates Perimeter 81’s commitment to providing secure network access for the modern workforce. It recently added an intuitive Secure Web Gateway, ensuring that company employees are safe from malicious websites and unsafe content, no matter where they are, without any additional tools.

“TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future,” Scott Young, SVP, Product Management at TD SYNNEX. “With Perimeter 81 as part of our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we’re able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology.”