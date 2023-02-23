Malwarebytes Application Block restricts access to outdated and unsafe apps

Malwarebytes has added Malwarebytes Application Block to its Nebula and OneView endpoint protection platforms.

The new threat prevention module helps resource-strained security teams guard against unsafe third-party Windows applications, meet key compliance requirements and encourage productivity without adding management complexity.

Third-party apps pose a serious security threat to businesses with limited IT resources and expertise. Vulnerabilities in Android applications have led to more than one million malicious application downloads, with researchers frequently uncovering malware-ridden applications on Google Play.

Since 63% of workers use unauthorized applications, businesses of all sizes can be vulnerable to phishing schemes or exploitation – two of the four leading ways attackers gain access to a company’s network.

For the over 1.4 billion monthly active Windows 10 or Windows 11 devices, Application Block allows IT admins to blacklist or restrict access to outdated, untrusted, or unsafe applications with known vulnerabilities or that lack the latest patches.

IT security teams can use Application Block’s dashboard to understand what applications are being blocked in real-time, as well as its reporting features to meet key compliance requirements and navigate increasing data protection regulations.

“Third-party applications are essential to productivity, but they also greatly expand organizations’ attack surfaces,” said Malwarebytes CPO, Mark Strassman.

“Malwarebytes Application Block can be near-instantly deployed, helping resource-strapped organizations to effectively manage secure access to third-party apps and add another protective layer without added complexity,” Strassman continued.

Malwarebytes Application Block helps organizations to: