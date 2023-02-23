Netwrix Privilege Secure eliminates standing privileged accounts across on-premises databases

Netwrix has released Netwrix Privilege Secure (formerly Netwrix SbPAM), which expands its zero standing privileges (ZSP) approach to databases to ensure privileged accounts exist for only as long as needed.

“Netwrix Privilege Secure now eliminates standing privileged accounts across on-premises databases, further reducing the attack surface for both external and internal threats,” says Jeff Warren, SVP of Products at Netwrix.

“Our innovative ZSP approach replaces risky privileged accounts with ephemeral accounts that grant the minimum access required and that exist only as long as needed — thwarting adversaries seeking elevated access to move laterally and complete their attacks,” Warren added.

The rebranded product includes additional enhancements that empower customers to: