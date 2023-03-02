Otorio partners with Compugen to enhance security for OT operations

Otorio and Compugen have formed a business partnership to protect customers against industrial cyber threats to OT environments. Through the alliance, Otoeio’s comprehensive OT solution and Compugen’s professional services will empower global industrial customers with a powerful way to combat industrial cyber criminals.

As operations in industry and manufacturing become smarter, more data-driven, and more connected, the risk of cyber attacks in this segment has grown exponentially, with incident volumes marking an increase of 67% in the last five years.

Such intrusions have led to outages, disruptions, and millions of dollars incurred – causing real, tangible damage to businesses and institutions and their ability to serve their customers. Compugen and Otorio see this development as an opportunity to bring advanced cyber defense solutions to Canada’s growing OT landscape and help improve security posture across the industry.

Compugen will resell Otorio’s market-leading RAM2 OT security protection monitoring platform and spOT Assessment compliance risk assessment software solution, as well as use the latter to offer customers efficient and effective periodical technical risk assessments of their operational networks.

The company’s long-standing relationships with the most respected names in IT enable the integration of many different technologies into comprehensive, business-driving solutions.

“At Otorio, we strive to bring strategic partners like Compugen into the fold to provide optimal value to customers,” said JF (Jay) Gignac, EVP Sales Otorio.

“This collaboration enables us to expand our partner ecosystems and provide industrial customers with superior OT cybersecurity. We look forward to leveraging Compugen’s proven expertise and extensive customer base to introduce our solutions to the largest businesses globally,” Gignac added.

Otorio’s RAM2 collects and analyzes data sources in the OT environment, such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), programmable logic controllers (PLC), distributed control systems (DCS), historian databases, engineering systems, and more. It then enriches this analysis with operational context, vulnerabilities, and exposures to assess security posture and identify and prioritize OT security threats.

spOT Assessment automatically builds an enriched OT-IT-IIoT asset inventory and analyzes it for security gaps. Once identified, risks are prioritized by their business impact on processes and other components.

spOT Assessment delivers clear, practical recommendations for step-by-step mitigation of each identified vulnerability, security gap, exposure, and compliance deviation, all compiled within the spOT Assessment security report.

“Otorio’s market-leading solution will provide our customers with peace of mind by ensuring that their operational environments are secure and resilient,” said Inder Singh, Digital Transformation Architect at Compugen.

“Bringing Otorio into our portfolio enables us to supply more robust solutions to better serve our customers,” Singh concluded.