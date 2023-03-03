Ermetic’s new capabilities empower users to detect misconfigurations in Kubernetes

Ermetic revealed that its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) can now automatically detect and correct misconfigurations, compliance violations, and risky or excessive privileges in Kubernetes clusters for its customers.

Unlike traditional Kubernetes security tools, Ermetic combines signals from the platform’s cloud workload protection (CWP), infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, cloud security posture management (CSPM) and cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) functionality to provide full context visibility into threats.

Kubernetes’ powerful facilities for deploying and managing containerized applications across multiclouds introduce complex security challenges including cluster configuration and vulnerability management, network security, role-based access control (RBAC), secrets management and runtime security.

Ermetic CNAPP prioritizes Kubernetes cluster risks

The Ermetic CNAPP provides a detailed inventory of the resources inside all Kubernetes clusters, performs continuous posture assessment and prioritization of risks, and offers guided how-tos and workflow integrations to accelerate remediation.

“Existing approaches to Kubernetes security typically provide a siloed view, which results in high false positive rates,” said Sivan Krigsman, CPO for Ermetic.

“By combining Kubernetes security posture management with our full stack cloud native application protection capabilities we provide unprecedented visibility and context, for accurate risk prioritization and remediation,” Krigsman added.

Comprehensive visibility and control

To provide full and accurate visibility into Kubernetes resources, Ermetic queries the Kubernetes API for each cluster, and uses agentless scanning and analysis of node configurations and containers.

These findings, when coupled with intelligence from Ermetic’s CWP, IaC scans, CSPM and CIEM capabilities, enables customers to: