ManageEngine adds security and risk posture management dashboard to Log360

ManageEngine has added a security and risk posture management dashboard to Log360, its unified security information and event management (SIEM) solution with integrated DLP and CASB capabilities.

Enterprises can leverage this new feature to implement proactive security strategies and prevent cyberattacks before they occur.

Establishing a proactive security strategy relies largely on assessing the risks of network platforms continuously. Risk assessment and management, if done right, strengthens enterprise security and thereby prevents hackers from intruding in the network.

Compliance regulations across regions require enterprises of all industries and sizes to follow security best practices to harden their network infrastructures. AD is often a primary target for adversaries. Continuously assessing AD risks and enhancing its security posture are essential to preventing cyberattacks from happening.

Preempt intrusions with Log360’s security and risk posture management

Stolen or compromised credentials are a common attack vector. Once an account within an organization is compromised, attackers can get ahold of other user accounts, move laterally through the network, and access sensitive data.

This is where AD security hardening can help an organization ward off security threats related to sensitive data.

“With the introduction of more regional compliance mandates, aligning security and compliance is more crucial than ever and has become an important conversation in board meetings. Security and risk posture management—a proactive security strategy—is an integral part of many compliance requirements,” said Manikandan Thangaraj, VP of ManageEngine.

“ManageEngine has augmented its unified SIEM solution with security and risk posture management that allows enterprises to gain visibility into the current risk posture of their network resources. This helps identify critical loopholes and vulnerabilities that, if exploited, can cause significant damage. Furthermore, the feature helps curb account compromise and misconfigurations, two of the most commonly used techniques for launching an attack,” Thangaraj said.

Highlights of ManageEngine Log360’s security and risk posture management

Visibility into AD infrastructure compliance with Microsoft security baselines

Accurate detection of weak and risky AD infrastructure configurations and comprehensive security and risk posture calculations

Continuous assessments along with AD security posture recommendations to fix loopholes and reduce the risk of being attacked

A continuous risk assessment and management dashboard that helps you meet stringent compliance requirements with ease

Log360 also has extensive machine learning-based user and entity behavior analytics that actively monitor user behavior and identity compromise.

By combining all these features, Log360 offers comprehensive protection against account compromise and identity theft and facilitates quick action against potential breaches.