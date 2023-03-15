Webinar: Tips from MSSPs to MSSPs – starting a vCISO practice

There is a consensus among MSPs and MSSPs that vCISO services pose an excellent opportunity for a new revenue stream, but how do you successfully do that?
Watch this panel discussion to hear from MSSP leaders who already sell vCISO services as they discuss why they have expanded into offering vCISO services and share expert tips and recommendations.
Watch now to get first-hand tips on:
- What to consider when starting a vCISO practice
- Where to start from
- Key requirements and prerequisites
- How to position it and educate customers
- How to sell vCISO services