ReversingLabs adds secrets detection capabilities to SSCS platform

ReversingLabs has unveiled new secrets detection features within its Software Supply Chain Security (SSCS) platform. ReversingLabs improves secrets detection coverage by providing teams with the context and transparency needed to prioritize developers’ remediation efforts, reduce manual triage fatigue, and improve security controls that prevent secrets leaks.

“These new capabilities underscore ReversingLabs commitment to address growing software supply chain complexity and increasingly sophisticated threats. Our comprehensive solution enables teams to securely control the release of software via the detection of software supply chain threats, malware, malicious behaviors, tampering, and secrets exposures,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO of ReversingLabs.

“Supply chain risks demand evolved application security capabilities that confront the full spectrum of challenges introduced by open source- and third party components, commercial software, and binary misconfigurations. Our SSCS platform fills in the gaps left by existing solutions that only provide open-source licensing compliance and vulnerability detection, or that analyze source code quality for vulnerabilities,” Vuksan said.

The risk of secrets

Complex software today includes components that rely on digital authentication credentials commonly referred to as ‘secrets.’ These include elements such as login credentials, API tokens, and encryption keys.

While critical for modern software to function, secrets are difficult to manage across Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), or Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) stages. That challenge can result in secrets being inadvertently exposed.

Potential exposures can stem from the use of plain text passwords; weak cryptography; build scripts that include directories containing secrets configuration files; flawed CI/CD or packaging automation; not to mention compromised developer accounts and malicious insiders.

“Exposed secrets included in software release packages leave businesses vulnerable to a software supply chain breach. Look no further than the CircleCI and CodeCov incidents,” added Vuksan. “With these new secrets capabilities, we are giving software publishers something other available offerings don’t: better visibility into their supply chain risks with specific capabilities for secrets detection and management.”

SSCS platform secrets exposure

Current secrets detection tools fall short because they are unable to remove false positives, itemize all secrets in builds, or provide actionable results. As a result, many developers bypass discovered features rather than triage and fix them.

These offerings also cannot determine which secrets have already been exposed. They frequently fail to properly underscore the level of risk or automatically suppress third party secrets and other false positive results that are not actionable.

ReversingLabs new capabilities give developers the visibility and confidence they need to prioritize detected secrets and issue actionable warnings to developers that help provide immediate resolution.

ReversingLabs Software Supply Chain Security solution can identify more than 250 secret-types out of the box, including private keys, version control, certs, tokens, and more.

Once secrets are identified, ReversingLabs secrets discovery tool provides security teams with the ability to do “true positive” confirmation; precisely locate the leaked secrets and determine which services are affected; and identify whether the exposed or leaked secrets exist elsewhere.

The solution prioritizes remediation efforts and suppresses third party, open-source testing keys and other commonly shared secrets, thus reducing false positives and the fatigue that results from manual triage.

ReversingLabs secrets capabilities include superior detection and contextual prioritization, “just in time” secrets management, “canary token” management, and custom detection policies. Additionally, ReversingLabs provides publicly available guidance for sensitive information policies.

That includes documentation of public exposures and secrets breakdown by service for web service access credentials; web service access tokens; web service API keys; and webhook service access keys.