Trustwave partners with Trellix to improve detection and response for security teams

Trustwave and Trellix have formed a strategic partnership to bring visibility and more precise detection and response to security teams defending against cyberthreats.

Trustwave’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provides enterprises across the globe with 24×7 monitoring, detection, and response of their hybrid multi-cloud environments for active threats and anomalies, backed by an elite team of global threat operators, threat hunters, and malware experts.

Armed with Trellix XDR, Trustwave threat intelligence, and context from customers’ security infrastructure, Trustwave detects threats in real-time, hunts for emerging threats at the endpoint, and initiates response actions to eliminate them.

Both companies share a commitment to improving organizations’ Mean Time to Respond (MTTR), and tailor offerings to the customers’ unique environment to provide faster security outcomes.

“IDC research has shown that improving Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and MTTR are the top concerns in the U.S., and the second highest concerns globally when choosing a security services provider,” said Craig Robinson, Research VP, Security Services at IDC.

“MDR providers that have dedicated resources assigned to their customers to fine-tune their performance will help to elevate cybersecurity maturity and improve the key metrics that Boards are increasingly monitoring to ensure their organizations are staying safe in an increasingly hostile cyber environment,” Robinson added.

“We’re committed to helping organizations realize greater value across their security investments while conducting and growing their businesses securely,” said Trustwave CEO Eric Harmon.

“Unlike other providers, MDR is the core of our business, and we’re proud to be Trellix’s newest partner to provide our joint clients with a new level of holistic cyber defense,” Harmon continued.

“Our partnership with Trustwave was carefully chosen because we believe Managed Detection and Response works best with a level of customer intimacy provided by the channel,” said Trellix CEO Bryan Palma. “We have no doubt our XDR platform combined with MDR services from Trustwave is a winning combination for our customers.”

Trellix views the partnership with Trustwave strategic due to its leadership and market innovation and will begin the relationship with Trustwave’s innovative MDR services on Trellix EDR products.

Trellix has a partner-first commitment to delivering XDR through an ecosystem of partners like Trustwave who offer market choice, flexibility, and meet the geographic and specialized needs of Security Operations teams to achieve more.