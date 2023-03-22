AlertEnterprise launches Guardian SOC Insights suite to improve physical security operations

AlertEnterprise has revealed the launch of its new Guardian SOC Insights suite. Powered by the company’s latest developments in AI, including a powerful integration with the OpenAI ChatGPT platform, Guardian SOC Insights is designed to provide actionable data and playbooks to SOC teams, enabling them to detect, respond and mitigate risk swiftly and accurately.

Guardian’s AI engine reduces the time to deploy, with customers up and running in a matter of weeks, delivering measurable ROI in a few months without any human interaction.

“With Guardian SOC Insights, we’re leveraging the latest advancements in AI to help SOC teams convert volumes of unstructured and structured physical security data into insights and results,” said Yogesh Ailawadi, SVP Product and Solutions Engineering at AlertEnterprise.

“Using Guardian’s AI-driven automation, SOC teams will see a major reduction in risk, response times and operational costs for their organization while dramatically boosting their performance,” Ailawadi continued.

Guardian SOC Insights workflows and processes are fully automated and orchestrated to reduce distractions, allowing security operators to focus on tasks that matter most. Powerful interactive and intuitive dashboards visualize and bring attention to incidents that need investigation, turning what used to take hours into minutes.

AlertEnterprise customer, Casper Eloff, Head of Corporate Security at The Mosaic Company, says he’s excited at the impact Guardian SOC Insights could have for physical security teams, “Physical security has so much valuable data hiding in plain sight. A platform like this finally allows you to leverage that data and deliver real results. This could be a huge force multiplier for corporate security teams, and with no rip and replace needed, the system could pay for itself in months and deliver significant ROI long-term.”