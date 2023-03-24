Intel vPro platform unveils advanced security measures

Intel has launched the latest Intel vPro platform, which is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors and offers a broad range of features, including powerful security measures.

The extensive commercial portfolio will offer over 170 laptops, desktops, and entry-level workstations, in collaboration with Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Fujitsu, Panasonic, and Samsung.

IDC’s latest report suggests that Windows PCs running on Intel-based processors have a 26% lower chance of experiencing significant security events than other Windows PCs. In today’s corporate landscape, upgrading to the newest hardware is not a mere luxury, but a crucial requirement.

Intel’s new vPro platform offers critical threat prevention with dozens of security capabilities built into the silicon, helping reduce the attack surface by an estimated 70% versus 4-year-old PCs.

New IT-enabled memory encryption will also take virtualization-based security to a game-changing level in Windows. Customers will have more choices with endpoint detection and response (EDR) vendors enabled with Intel Threat Detection Technology, bringing higher-efficacy detection of the latest threats. And as the only business platform with all of this and built-in hardware security to detect ransomware and software supply chain attacks, Intel vPro has the most comprehensive security offering in the industry.

For edge application developers, 13th Gen Intel Core processors on Intel vPro platforms provide edge processing performance, remote device manageability, and robust security tools. They are ideal for applications in retail, banking, hospitality, education, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.