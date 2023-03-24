Zenoss improves security for user credentials with identity management capabilities

Zenoss has released advanced identity management capabilities, helping ensure maximum protection of sensitive credentials while in use and at rest throughout the Zenoss Cloud platform.

This represents yet another key building block in the security and privacy features Zenoss has released since launching Zenoss Cloud in 2018.

Credential-based attacks, one of the most common forms of cyberattack, occur when attackers compromise user credentials to bypass an organization’s security measures and steal critical data. The number of data breaches has consistently doubled since 2017, and the average cost of a data breach can be as high as $200 per second — often resulting in millions of dollars in costs to an organization.

These breaches disrupt operations and can inflict severe brand damage and loss of customer confidence. With that in mind, preventing these breaches has increasingly become a top concern for organizations across all industries.

Zenoss Cloud connects to secure resources to collect and send health and performance data. The new Zenoss Cloud capabilities provide enhanced security for user credentials, controlling storage and usage under a central service, which is necessary for ensuring best practices are consistently applied.

The new capabilities also enable credentials to be centrally defined and managed, allowing customers to easily track everywhere a given credential is used and ensure only authorized users have access to the technology resources they need to perform their job functions.

This is also critical when credentials must be rotated, revoked or otherwise updated. The identity management framework also supports integrations with third-party secret management solutions.

“With the massive quantities of data organizations need to protect, identity management is more important now than ever before,” said Trent Fitz, CPO for Zenoss. “The capabilities we just released will help our customers protect their sensitive information so they can confidently and rapidly scale their digital businesses.”