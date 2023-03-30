BigID’s privacy suite discovers and classifies all CPRA-related data

BigID announced native data privacy capabilities to automate and help fulfill California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) requirements.

The California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) is an amendment to the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) that went into effect on Jan 1, 2023, and will be fully enforced on July 1, 2023.

CPRA has specific requirements around B2B and employee data rights, privacy risk assessments, retention policies, and data minimization, which are measures to mitigate the data risk of California employees, businesses, and residents.

BigID’s privacy suite helps organizations quickly automate CPRA compliance, leveraging holistic privacy management – across data inventory and mapping, privacy impact assessments (PIAs), self-service privacy rights portal, automated DSAR fulfillment, and regulatory reporting. With BigID, organizations can: