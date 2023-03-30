The rise of biometrics and decentralized identity is a game-changer for identity verification

The journey towards digital transformation for organizations and governments has been fraught with difficulties, resulting in some users needing to catch up as more digital services are introduced.

In this Help Net Security video, Jenn Markey, VP of Payments and Identities at Entrust, talks about how biometrics, hybrid solutions, and decentralized identity are transforming the industry and the future of identity verification.

Digital identity is a rapidly evolving space, with the market expected to reach $70.7 billion by 2027, but consumers need help keeping up.