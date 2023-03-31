ReasonLabs Dark Web Monitoring identifies malicious online activity

ReasonLabs has launched a Dark Web Monitoring feature to its RAV Online Security solution, a web extension that provides real-time, 24/7 protection against a range of malicious online activity.

The Dark Web Monitoring feature scans tens of thousands of combination lists, leaked databases, and malware data hidden from the surface net—the publicly accessible internet—for mentions of users’ personal data, and instantly notifies users when breaches occur.

The dark web, a part of the internet that can only be accessed via an anonymizing browser and is invisible to search engines, is frequently used by cybercriminals to engage in illicit online activity.

Malicious actors use the dark web to find, buy and sell user data. This can include usernames and passwords; financial information including traditional banking data, cryptocurrency wallets, and credit card numbers; and a range of personally identifiable information such as names, phone numbers, emails, social security numbers, locations, and more.

“The dark net is a hotbed of cybercrime where cyberattackers regularly find people’s important personal and financial data. It is critical that users be protected at all times, which calls for monitoring the dark web for data breaches and alerting users immediately as and when breaches occur,” said Kobi Kalif, CEO of ReasonLabs.

“ReasonLabs’ Online Security tool, is fully integrated with RAV Endpoint Protection and is now equipped with the Dark Web Monitoring capability, The extension scans both the surface net and dark web around the clock to identify malicious activity impacting our users to ensure they are always protected,” Kalif added.

“As technology progresses, our digital presence becomes increasingly important as we store valuable information and financial assets online. Unfortunately, the risk of exposure also increases, making it crucial to promptly detect any leaks and take appropriate action to prevent negative consequences in the real world,” said Omri Gabai, VP Security Products at ReasonLabs.

“That’s why we’ve made the decision to offer our users a critical tool for monitoring the dark web,” Gabai continued.

RAV Online Security protects against threats on the surface net such as URLs, phishing, harmful extensions, suspicious downloads, intrusive cookies and trackers, unauthorized notifications, and pop-ups.

Dark Web Monitoring scans keep users up-to-date on any data breaches they may be involved with, and users receive an alert once a new breach occurs.