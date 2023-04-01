Zenoss introduces monitoring capabilities for Kubernetes

Zenoss has launched a free trial for monitoring Kubernetes, the de facto standard platform for running containers in production at scale, including in on-prem and cloud environments.

This real-time monitoring of Kubernetes streaming data is another advancement of the Zenoss unified monitoring vision.

The Zenoss monitoring capabilities for Kubernetes enable customers to:

Begin monitoring in minutes with no training required for operations personnel.

Leverage secure, cloud-based monitoring with zero install.

Gain insights for Kubernetes clusters in a single pane of glass along with the broader infrastructure for those deployments in AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, as well as in private or hybrid clouds and on-prem environments.

Get complete visibility into the health and performance of nodes, services, pods, containers, namespaces and more.

Immediately access actions, notifications and intelligent dashboards with out-of-box templates.

Zenoss Cloud is the AI-driven full-stack monitoring platform that collects all machine data, enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments.

Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to deliver AIOps, giving companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

This addresses the significant challenges organizations experience related to monitoring tool sprawl. As new technologies are deployed, typically, new monitoring tools are deployed to monitor them.

Over time, this results in most companies having dozens or more monitoring tools, which means monitoring data is in silos and there is little or no ability to ensure the health and performance of IT services.

Zenoss Cloud enables visibility into container orchestration systems, like Kubernetes, along with all other infrastructure supporting the applications being delivered by the systems.

“Containerized applications have become a staple in modern enterprise IT environments,” said Trent Fitz, chief product officer at Zenoss.

“Yet most deployments are inefficient due to a significant lack of visibility into the health and performance of all Kubernetes components. The insights Zenoss Cloud provides dramatically improve the ability of organizations to maximize the benefits of their Kubernetes environments,” Fitz concluded.