Trace3 acquires Set Solutions to boost cybersecurity capabilities

Trace3’s acquisition of Set Solutions is a continuation of the company’s strategic expansion plan.

The investment allows the combined companies to deepen cybersecurity capabilities to drive success for commercial and enterprise clients.

Set Solutions has a longstanding history of alleviating challenges that technology leaders encounter in the ongoing evolution of the cyber threat landscape. Trace3’s security portfolio is strengthened by Set Solutions’ specialized expertise in cybersecurity and focus on mature and emerging technology-based solutions. This acquisition expands Trace3’s footprint in the southern part of the United States.

By joining the Trace3 organization, Set Solutions clients gain access to Trace3’s technology portfolio, including expertise in cloud, security, advanced data center, and data and analytics. Set Solutions clients also benefit from Trace3’s commitment to providing emerging-tech inspired solutions in close partnership with the venture capital community.

“For years Trace3 has promised to always innovate with an intense commitment to the client experience,” said Rich Fennessy, CEO of Trace3.

“Today’s technology leaders are confronted with the most demanding cyber threats and Set Solutions will expand our capabilities and assist us on our mission to revolutionize our clients’ security strategies, platforms, and architectures to keep pace with our fast-moving business environment,” Fennessy added.

Combining the solution offerings and talent of both businesses creates an advanced portfolio of software, hardware, consulting, and professional and managed services. Set Solutions teammates add strong engineering, sales, and management talent to the Trace3 team.

“We are a relationship-driven organization at the end of the day, delivering outcomes for clients and partners alike,” said John Marler, CEO of Set Solutions.

“We found an incredible fit with Trace3 and the company’s unwavering commitment to the same levels of client satisfaction and organizational values. This is an exciting time for our business, to join forces with Trace3 to meet more of our clients’ needs and meet them faster,” Marler concluded.