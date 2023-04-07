LastPass Security Dashboard now features dark web monitoring

LastPass has expanded availability of its Security Dashboard and associated dark web monitoring and alerting, making it the only password manager providing proactive credential monitoring for all customers, including those using the product for free.

The Security Dashboard is the central hub where customers can monitor the overall security of all vault credentials, including exposure to the dark web, which allows customers to better protect themselves from potential breaches.

“The Security Dashboard is an essential component of the partnership we have with our customers to help keep their data and private information secure,” said Christina Cho, Sr. Director of Product Management at LastPass.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the knowledge and best practices necessary to make their password vault and digital presence as strong as possible,” Cho added.

The expanded rollout of the Security Dashboard comes as part of LastPass’ ongoing efforts to better educate customers on password and vault best practices.

Using the Security Dashboard, all LastPass customers can now monitor, review and further secure their LastPass account and data within from one central location: