11:11 Systems Managed SteelDome provides protection from ransomware attacks

11:11 Systems has revealed general availability of 11:11 Managed SteelDome in partnership with SteelDome Cyber.

The fully managed service is designed for organizations in need of secure, scalable and cost-efficient storage of their unstructured, on-premises data.

Leveraging SteelDome’s InfiniVault application technology, 11:11 Managed SteelDome provides on-premises data storage, protection and recovery. This new offering provides data immutability and protection from ransomware attacks and optimizes data storage, all while meeting strict compliance and regulatory requirements.

Acting as a storage gateway, the InfiniVault virtual appliance allows customers to use 11:11 Object Storage 2.0 within their own environments. This provides a place to store unstructured data while enabling organizations to roll back to a previous version of the data if needed.

“Any organization that has dealt with or managed database backups knows they can take up a tremendous amount of storage space,” said Justin Giardina, CTO, 11:11 Systems.

“This increases the risk factor of potentially losing backup data if the server fails while eating into valuable primary storage space. With 11:11 Managed SteelDome, backups can be moved to a vault and free up primary storage capacity while adding an extra layer of protection from ransomware and other cyber attacks. Our customers will enjoy a familiar user experience as well as a cost-efficient and extremely robust data storage and protection using cloud-backed storage resources,” Giardina continued.

With 11:11 Managed SteelDome, customers benefit from ransomware protection, streamlined processes, increased efficiency and more.