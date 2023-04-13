Regula updates Face SDK to protect users against different attack vectors

Regula has redesigned Face SDK face liveness detection technology and offers a balance between a simple UX and high reliability by using the zero-trust concept.

Every session has its own unique parameters that cannot be reused by fraudsters for tampering, so the enrollment process is more accurate and fraud-resistant. Exhaustive sets of checks are executed on a backend to protect against different attack vectors: printed photo, mask, screen replay, and so on.

At the same time, the updated liveness check is intuitively clear and convenient for the user and is completed within a second.

Reliable enrollment with image quality assessment

Thanks to the addition of a new feature called Face Image Quality Assessment, Regula’s solution now instantly validates a digital photo against predefined standards that can be either unique to a company to comply with its internal standards, or compiled into the desired combination of over 45 parameters of the ICAO Standard or the ISO/IEC 19794-5:2011 Standard.

Also, there is an option to choose an out-of-the-box preset for photo validation according to ICAO, Schengen visa, or US visa standards.

The Face Image Quality Assessment feature is perfect for checking photo validity for official documents, like visas, permits, etc., both in governmental and commercial organizations.

However, it also has a more general application, as it elegantly solves a rather frequent problem that companies in all industries come across: tiresome and time-consuming manual assessment of photos which are used for onboarding clients, issuing permits, granting admissions, and so on.

Real age verification

Regula has enhanced the automatic age verification capabilities in its Regula Face SDK. The updated techniques employ neural network functionality, so instead of just outputting “adult” or “child” after the analysis, the solution reliably predicts the age range of a user right from their photo. Everything is done in the blink of an eye, and completely automatically.

Extensive facial attribute evaluation

Regula Face SDK automatically identifies whether the person in the photo is wearing a medical mask, glasses, head covering, etc. All you need to do is upload an image and receive a list of facial attributes.

With the help of facial attribute evaluation, you can define whether the eyes are occluded, closed, or open; whether the facial expression is neutral or emotional; and whether or not there is a smile, glasses, sunglasses, head covering, medical mask, headphones, etc.

Enhanced face identification

The updated Regula Face SDK offers significantly improved face search among a variety of photos in a client’s database. Using only photos of faces, companies can double-check the identities of their clients to make sure they’re dealing with legitimate users.

Also, the solution facilitates biometric access control, as it empowers organizations with handy tools to compare a person with the photo they provided and automatically grant or restrict access when the check is complete.

All this is possible thanks to the ability to assign multiple attributes to a photo. Each photo can be assigned certain parameters from a client’s database, like the name of the person, their age, gender, driver’s license number, credit score, etc.

The solution’s architecture allows for unlimited registration of persons, and supports infinite horizontal scaling. No matter how many incoming requests there are or how many records are stored in the database, the search mechanisms in Regula Face SDK are able to meet even the most elevated demand while continuing to provide high performance.

“We never stop improving our identity verification solutions to empower businesses with new opportunities as major processes rapidly become digital. With these new features, Regula Face SDK offers a comprehensive approach to biometric verification for a broader variety of tasks, be it fully remote client onboarding, KYC checks, access or border control, and much more,” says Ihar Kliashchou, CTO at Regula.