Wazuh 4.4 combats breaches, ransomware, and cyberattacks all from a single agent

Wazuh launched Wazuh 4.4, the latest version of its open source security platform. The latest version adds multiple new features, including IPv6 support for the enrollment process and agent-manager connection, and support for Azure integration within Linux agents.

Today’s leading enterprises require world-class protection of workloads across on-premises, virtualized, containerized, and cloud-based environments. Wazuh 4.4 enhances the comprehensive and customizable solution with greater flexibility to combat breaches, ransomware, and cyberattacks all from a single agent.

“The newest version of our platform improves its performance and enhances our end users’ experience, enabling them to quickly and easily adapt to ever-evolving security threats across environments,” said Santiago Bassett, CEO of Wazuh. “We continue working tirelessly to create the best open source platform that effectively stops today’s modern security concerns, and we’re confident that Wazuh is now better than ever.”

Key features of Wazuh 4.4

Already known for extended detection and response (XDR) and security information and event management (SIEM) capabilities, new features to Wazuh 4.4 include: