Votiro collaborates with Sumo Logic to provide analytics on file-borne threats

Votiro has integrated with Sumo Logic to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications. Users can now send high-fidelity data and insights discovered by Votiro Cloud into the Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM console.

Enterprises are relying on collaboration platforms, cloud workloads and storage environments more than ever before. File sharing and Cloud data usage will continue to expand, providing more opportunities for bad actors to penetrate enterprise networks through file-borne malware.

Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM automatically analyzes and correlates security signals together as high-fidelity insights to help analysts detect and mitigate relevant threats. When used with Votiro Cloud, organizations can take advantage of Votiro’s advanced file sanitization technology, ensuring that all content entering cloud environments is safe.

Security analysts also receive unique analytics on the types of file-borne threats targeting their environment that were ultimately eliminated by Votiro. Votiro enriches these security insights with valuable intelligence that accelerates threat investigation and hunting activities for security teams to reduce alert fatigue and incident response times

“Our goal has always been to deliver insights that help security analysts focus their time and attention on critical threats to the business. And, the ability to securely transfer files within is imperative to maintaining and improving business operations,” said John Coyle, SVP, Corporate Development & Strategic Business Operations at Sumo Logic.

“By collaborating with Votiro, we are providing our customers with a solution to conduct a deeper analysis into the file-borne threats that are actively targeting their collaboration and cloud environments,” Coyle continued.

“Virtually all successful cyberattacks start with file-borne threats that easily evade detection by today’s IT and cloud security safeguards. We want to go beyond just eliminating the threats by also sharing unique intelligence on what these file-borne threats actually are,” said Ravi Srinivasan, CEO at Votiro.

“We are excited to announce this integration with Sumo Logic to arm security teams with an open, API-based solution to detect, disarm and respond to relevant threats,” Srinivasan added.

This integration comes on the heels of Votiro’s recent announcement unveiling the launch of a RetroScan functionality. This capability enables Votiro to analyze every sanitized file retrospectively over the last seven, fourteen or twenty-eight days and glean insights on the nature of the threats that were removed.