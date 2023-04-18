KOTRA and KISIA will showcase 10 Korean cybersecurity companies at RSA Conference 2023

Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) will host 10 Korean cybersecurity companies as Korea Pavilion with Korea Information Security Industry Association (KISIA) at RSA Conference 2023.

KOTRA and KISIA will feature companies from across a range of fields including network security, cloud security, identity and access management and more.

Additionally, KOTRA and KISIA will hold a networking event with including Korean cybersecurity companies, local investors, and invited Korea Pavilion attendees from RSAC 2023 on the last day of RSAC 2023.

The participating Korean exhibitors (in alphabetical order) are: