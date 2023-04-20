LogRhythm and Zscaler integration streamlines website access control

LogRhythm and Zscaler work together to help organizations around the globe increase network insight and address a variety of cloud access security challenges faced by the modern SOC. LogRhythm SIEM and the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform provide visibility and security to facilitate a modern zero trust architecture.

Zscaler secures all user, workload, and device communications over any network, anywhere. The integration with LogRhythm provides visibility into everything occurring in your network, and the websites and cloud-based resources employees are using. This level of visibility is crucial to protecting organizations.

With a zero trust approach on many organizations’ minds, it’s imperative to have the right tools to defend against cyber threats. The LogRhythm SmartResponse for Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) enables remediation actions from the LogRhythm console.

As logs are ingested from Zscaler’s Nanolog Streaming Service (NSS) into the LogRhythm SIEM platform, the LogRhythm SmartResponse can also automatically denylist the URL in Zscaler when a banned keyword or URL is detected.

“Securing an organization’s systems and networks begins with high-fidelity and trustworthy log data. LogRhythm’s expertise in turning log data into actionable insights delivered through dashboards and analytics is unrivaled in the industry,” said Andrew Hollister, CISO at LogRhythm.

“The combined benefits of LogRhythm SmartResponse™ and Zscaler Internet Access facilitate modern Zero Trust architecture that is the security backbone of companies across the globe,” Hollister continued.

The LogRhythm SmartResponse for Zscaler performs several actions including denylisting a URL, getting policy information, and adding a URL category. It simplifies running actions between the SIEM and Zscaler by centralizing day-to-day security tasks to a single console.

Other key benefits of this integration include:

Simplified ingestion and contextualization of Zscaler log data

Accelerated detection of unwanted or denylisted URLs

Use of a single console to investigate and block suspicious website access

Faster response with enhanced investigative capabilities

“Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange reduces the attack surface and enforces cybersecurity policies, and this new integration with LogRhythm can help security teams with richer insights,” said Amit Raikar, VP of Technology Partnerships at Zscaler.

“By leveraging Zscaler APIs for cloud-to-cloud log streaming, LogRhythm customers can gather threat and policy telemetry across a hybrid workforce accessing multicloud and SaaS applications, giving analysts a complete picture from the depth of information in Zsacler logs for optimal threat hunting and investigations,” Raikar concluded.