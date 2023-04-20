Picus Security expands its CTEM solution with CAASM and CSPM capabilities

Picus Security has announced the expansion of its continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) solution to help CISOs better answer the question: “what is our cyber risk?”.

The company’s new capabilities – Picus Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) and Picus Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) – help organizations improve their visibility by providing them with a more unified view of their threat exposure.

Now, security teams can simulate real-world threats, discover unknown assets, identify misconfigurations and maximize the performance of their existing investments, in one automated and easy to use CTEM solution.

“By automating more and more aspects of threat exposure management, we are helping security teams to achieve better security outcomes,” said Volkan Erturk, CTO at Picus Security.

“Our new CAASM and CSPM capabilities build on the enhancements to the Picus Platform we announced last year which enable security teams to automatically identify and mitigate potential attack paths and optimize their detection rules,” Erturk added.

The two new capabilities of The Picus Complete Security Validation Platform are:

Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) aggregates cyber asset data from across internal networks to provide security teams with the real-time information they need to identify at-risk and non-compliant assets, applications and users.

aggregates cyber asset data from across internal networks to provide security teams with the real-time information they need to identify at-risk and non-compliant assets, applications and users. Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) identifies critical misconfigurations in cloud workloads and simulates privilege escalation scenarios so security teams can gauge the potential impact of attacks and take steps to mitigate their risks.

By leveraging the full functionality of The Picus Platform organizations can more easily adopt a CTEM program, a pragmatic, evidenced-based approach to reducing business risk. Gartner predicts that, “by 2026, organizations prioritizing their security investments via a continuous threat exposure management program will suffer two-thirds fewer breaches.”

“Security professionals need real-time data to quantify risk and make informed decisions”, said Alper Memis, CEO at Picus Security.

“The new functionality we’ve added to The Picus Platform provides our customers with a unified view of cyber risk and the insights they need to continuously measure and reduce their exposure to cyber threats,” Memis concluded.