Cofense Protect+ defends mid-size organizations from cyber threats

Cofense has released Cofense Protect+, a fully integrated and automated email security solution specifically designed to protect mid-size organizations from ever-evolving cyber threats.

Today’s mid-market organizations are faced with growing attack surfaces and email threats that are increasing in complexity. A recent Cofense report highlighted a 569% increase in malicious phishing emails bypassing organizations’ traditional email security controls in 2022.

Coupled with limited resources and ongoing vendor consolidation, organizations in this market may not have the tools needed to provide the insights necessary to understand and identify the evolving email security landscape.

Additionally, these challenges make it difficult for organizations to provide timely and relevant security awareness training programs to help employees spot and report threats immediately.

Designed with these challenges in mind, Protect+ is a fully automated, all-in-one email security solution that keeps organizations protected from email attacks, such as malware and business email compromise (BEC), and incorporates robust security awareness training in one platform.

Protect+ leverages Cofense’s crowdsourced and human vetted intelligence, to deliver enterprise-grade Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) to help organizations detect and stop email threats missed by traditional security solutions, catching threats before they reach the employees’ inboxes.

“When organizations choose Protect+, they receive everything they need to protect their company from evolving email security threats, so they can consolidate without compromising their solution,” said Rohyt Belani, CEO of Cofense.

“This fully automated solution provides protection in real-time, backed by a decade of experience and Cofense’s crowdsourced intelligence network to help customers protect their organization and create the most resilient employee reporting culture. This solution is a game-changer for mid-sized organizations that are currently navigating a complicated cybersecurity landscape,” Belani continued.

Protect+ allows organizations to consolidate email security and security awareness training without compromising quality through key features including: