Concentric AI’s DSPM solution identifies risk within sensitive data

Concentric AI, will demonstrate the latest in autonomous data security at the RSA Conference 2023, including showcasing the deep learning-based Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) platform.

Exhibiting in the RSA Conference, Concentric AI will demonstrate its Deep Learning-based DSPM and data classification platform, which autonomously discovers and classifies data, identifies risk within sensitive data, and creates policies to prevent data loss caused by oversharing or inappropriate use.

The Concentric Semantic Intelligence solution features language models to accurately discover data with context and Risk Distance analysis to assess risk without rules or end-user assistance, helping organizations meet compliance requirements by discovering personally identifiable information (PII), business confidential data and intellectual property in unstructured and structured data.

Concentric AI’s DSPM solution scans organizations’ data, detects sensitive or business critical content, identifies the most appropriate classification category, and automatically tags the data.

Concentric AI uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve discovery and classification accuracy and efficiency to avoid endless regex rules and inaccurate end user labeling.

In addition, Concentric AI can monitor and autonomously identify risk to financial and other data from inappropriate permissioning, wrong entitlements, risky sharing, and unauthorized access.

It can automatically remediate permissions and sharing issues or leverage other security solutions and cloud APIs to quickly and continuously protect exposed data. Organizations benefit from operationalizing the data security program without needing large teams or the need for rules, regex and complex policy maintenance.