Resecurity to showcase innovative cybersecurity solutions at RSA Conference 2023

Resecurity is excited to announce its participation at RSA Conference 2023, the cybersecurity event that brings together industry leaders and professionals to share knowledge and insights on the latest trends, threats, and solutions. The event will take place from April 24-27, 2023, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

This year’s theme “Stronger Together” resonates with Resecurity’s mission to provide cybersecurity solutions that empower organizations to detect, prevent, and respond to sophisticated cyber threats. The company’s team of experts will showcase their latest technologies, services, and solutions at Booth #1961 (Moscone South Expo).

“We are thrilled to be part of RSA 2023 and to share our expertise and solutions with the cybersecurity community,” said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity.

“Our team has been working hard to develop innovative technologies and services that help organizations enhance their security posture and protect against the most advanced cyber threats. RSA 2023 is an excellent platform for us to connect with our customers, partners, and peers to showcase our latest offerings,” Yoo continued.

At the conference, Resecurity will demonstrate the evolution of its flagship solutions delivered as an integrated unified platform based on Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) concept including:

Brand Protection

Endpoint Protection (EPP)

Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI)

Digital Risk Monitoring (DRM)

Fraud & Risk Management (FRM)

Identity Protection (IDP)

Insider Threat Detection (ITD)

Vulnerability Assessment (VAPT)

These solutions leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced analytics to provide real-time threat intelligence, risk assessment, and incident response capabilities to organizations of all sizes and industries.