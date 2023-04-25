SecurityScorecard introduces security ratings platform with OpenAI’s GPT-4 search system

SecurityScorecard announced at RSA Conference 2023 the launch of a security ratings platform that integrates with OpenAI’s GPT-4 system.

With this natural language processing capability, cybersecurity leaders can find immediate answers to high priority cyber risks. The solution was developed by ScorecardX, the innovation incubator of SecurityScorecard, which designs and builds technological solutions to critical customer challenges.

Through ScorecardX innovations, SecurityScorecard is accelerating security data analysis and improving its platform to help security decision-makers reduce their cyber risk.

As part of a series of new platform enhancements, ScorecardX developed natural language global search, enabling CISOs and practitioners to ask questions to better understand their cyber exposure and where their security gaps lie.

SecurityScorecard’s OpenAI’s GPT integration represents the first security ratings platform implementation of natural language processing capabilities with which users can directly interact.

Customers can now ask open-ended questions about their business ecosystem, including details about their vendors, and quickly obtain answers to drive risk management decisions. The AI-powered search works across monitored organizations, saving leaders significant time by reducing the manual work associated with analyzing data. The search feature will continuously learn and improve to better meet customers’ needs.

“Our team members are squarely focused on driving innovation that helps our customers increase cyber resilience in the face of global threats,” said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO of SecurityScorecard. “It’s that commitment that has led us to put game-changing AI technology in our customers’ hands, enabling them to be more proactive, move faster, and be more strategic for their organizations.”

“As the world becomes more connected, the threat landscape for the many Clients and Partner Organizations of the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC) has evolved and become more complex,” said Alejandro Bustos, Senior Information Security Administrator, UNICC.

“To keep UNICC and our Clients safe, we rely on effective security solutions to guard against current threats as well as innovation in anticipating and preventing emerging ones. Staying ahead of the game is critical, and I trust the constant innovation of SecurityScorecard to protect our organizations better,” concluded Bustos.

“SecurityScorecard takes cybersecurity innovation to a new level with the integration of AI-powered search and the formation of ScorecardX,” said Sunil Kurkure, Managing Director at Intel Capital. “The company’s product and technology teams have a proven track record of delivering leadership solutions for security ratings data that meet the varying requirements of customers across numerous important use cases.”

In addition to the natural language global search, ScorecardX also unveiled a series of strategic product and service updates in Q1 that are now generally available to customers. These enhancements increase visibility into the drivers of cyber risk and allow security leaders to take more effective mitigating actions.