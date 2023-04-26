Eclypsium launches Supply Chain Security Platform with SBOM capability

Eclypsium released Supply Chain Security Platform, enabling an organization’s IT security and operations teams to continuously identify and monitor the bill of materials, integrity and vulnerability of components and system code in each device, providing insight into the overall supply chain risk to the organization.

One unique capability in the platform is the SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) generated for each component and system code in enterprise devices which provides an industry-standard format for visibility into components and dependencies comprising a device’s technology, verifying integrity and monitoring for critical risks.

“There are unique challenges that come with understanding the underlying risks of the digital supply chain,” said Yuriy Bulygin, CEO of Eclypsium.

“There is an innate lack of visibility into an organization’s IT infrastructure when the very nature of third, fourth, and nth party relationships cause a dramatic increase in security risk. It’s extremely difficult for security teams to take an independent and consistent approach to verifying the integrity and security posture of software, firmware and components in their devices. It is critical that enterprises be able to standardize this approach across their technology supply chain eliminating blind trust in their vendors and manufacturers. This is why we built the Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform,” concluded Bulygin.

Today’s supply chains have grown significantly in size and complexity. The attack surface has expanded exponentially with the increased reliance on third-party vendors and components, and organizations face more blind spots than ever. In 2022, the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report cited supply chain as responsible for over 60% of system intrusion incidents.

Data breaches resulting from supply chain attacks have grown so rapidly that they have now surpassed the number of malware-based compromises by 40%, according to the 2022 Data Breach Report by the Identity Theft Resource Center. The number of entities targeted by supply chain attacks increased 235% from 2021 to 2022.

Eclypsium has long offered a security solution purpose-built to identify, verify, and fortify the critical system code within enterprise infrastructure and devices. The Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform includes capabilities to verify the bill of materials (SBOM), integrity and mitigate supply chain security risk in infrastructure devices and equipment enterprises rely upon, below the surface of applications.

Providing end-to-end protection for the underlying components of enterprise infrastructure and devices, Eclypsium’s platform equips businesses with the tools and insights needed to secure the digital supply chains against disruptions, data loss, and other costly risks of cyberattack.

