ExtraHop simplifies approach to intrusion detection for security teams with new solutions

ExtraHop launched ExtraHop IDS, which integrates with the ExtraHop Reveal(x) platform to offer a new, simplified approach to intrusion detection for deeper coverage and full-spectrum investigation.

As part of its release, ExtraHop also announced several product enhancements, including Automated Retrospective Detection and a native integration with Palo Alto Cortex XSOAR.

ExtraHop IDS

Despite being a regulatory requirement for some of the most critical industries including financial services, healthcare, and retail, legacy intrusion detection systems (IDS) have historically fallen short. ExtraHop IDS is a next-gen approach to intrusion detection, coupling Reveal(x)’s NDR capabilities with high-fidelity, curated detections for deeper CVE coverage, visibility into encrypted traffic, advanced triage, and simplified cloud management.

With ExtraHop IDS and Reveal(x), security teams can now deploy and manage IDS sensors from the same platform as their NDR sensors for streamlined detection and full-spectrum investigations.

“So many organizations rely on IDS, yet legacy products don’t offer the detection, investigation, and forensic capabilities that they need to appropriately contextualize and respond to threats,” said Chris Kissel, Research VP of Security Products, IDC. “As compliance regulations evolve and attack surfaces rapidly expand, organizations require a solution that can keep up and offer deeper detection coverage. ExtraHop is doing just that with ExtraHop IDS. Real-time visibility into encrypted traffic and enhanced response capabilities with integration into Reveal(x) workflows offer security teams a defense-in-depth approach that addresses threats today, tomorrow, and in the future.”

Automated Retrospective Detection

ExtraHop now offers Automated Retrospective Detection, which automatically searches through historical network data to find evidence of previously unknown threats in past activity as soon as new indicators of compromise (IOCs) are introduced. When a never-before-seen malware or zero-day exploit emerges, customers will be immediately alerted to detections of past attacks, minimizing dwell time and overall impact, while also saving users manual research time.

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Integration

ExtraHop natively integrates with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR for simple and secure remediation. To reduce complexity and streamline investigations, joint customers can create a Cortex incident as soon as ExtraHop identifies malicious or non-compliant behavior on the network.

“While bad actors are constantly adjusting their tactics and techniques to bypass traditional security solutions, the network has been proven to be the only single source of cybertruth – offering unparalleled visibility and insights across hybrid environments,” said Jesse Rothstein, CTO, ExtraHop.

“Our goal in 2023 is to remove any complexities associated with NDR and make deployments as seamless and effective as possible. With these new offerings, we’re confident customers will reap the benefits of a robust NDR solution and gain the power to see more, know more, and stop more cyberattacks,” added Rothstein.

The solution will be showcased at RSA Conference 2023, which is taking place in San Francisco.