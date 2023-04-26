Seclore puts risk into focus with new data classification and risk insights capabilities

Seclore has released new Digital Asset Classification and Risk Insights capabilities delivering security risk visibility and insights for the most sensitive digital assets within the enterprise, such as intellectual property, and customer and employee personally identifiable information.

“In today’s digital age, data is the lifeblood of businesses. Digital assets, be it IP or PII, are the company’s crown jewels,” said Vishal Gupta, CEO at Seclore.

“Yet too many organizations rely on traditional security approaches that rigidly secure perimeters and devices but leave organizations without a clear understanding of who has their data, where it is, and how it’s being used. Our new Digital Asset Classification and Risk Insights functionalities provide organizations powerful visualizations, detailed logs, and actionable insights so security teams can confidently protect data, no matter where it travels inside or outside the enterprise,” Gupta continued.

The expanded capabilities enable enterprises to precisely classify, understand, protect, and control their data across any user, device, application or cloud in order to prevent data theft and achieve compliance. Legacy classification solutions have existed in the market for decades, but most are standalone tools that require users to have separate tools to protect and control the digital assets.

The new Digital Asset Classification capability from Seclore, combined with its new risk insights, enables enterprises to simultaneously classify and protect their most sensitive digital assets and visualize where the greatest risks lie in real time.

“At MODON, we are always looking for ways to increase the security of our sensitive information without introducing friction for authorized users. The new Seclore classification capabilities that we tested have the ability to apply controls based on level of sensitivity, without restricting collaboration or slowing down operations,” said Majid Ahmad Bin Sawad, Director, Cyber Security at MODON.

“The Seclore Digital Asset Classification would give our customers so much control over their sensitive digital assets, so they know they don’t get into the wrong hands or fall into non-compliance,” Bin Sawad added.

Cross-enterprise risk visibility and actionable insights

The new Digital Asset Classification and Risk Insights functionalities expand the visibility of sensitive assets and provide insights into risk exposure by:

Enabling security teams to create custom classification categories and apply labels and sub-labels to digital assets and emails based on their level of confidentiality.

Discovering sensitive information and providing users with suggested classification labels at the time of asset or email creation, or while the digital asset is in use.

Providing insights into classification and risk trends in real time through three interactive dashboards:

Risk insights: Key insights of increasing or decreasing risk activity, including data extraction activities, risky unauthorized attempts, and access by external users. Snapshot current risk and prevented risk regarding data extraction risk trends and geographic breakdown.

Key insights of increasing or decreasing risk activity, including data extraction activities, risky unauthorized attempts, and access by external users. Snapshot current risk and prevented risk regarding data extraction risk trends and geographic breakdown.

Digital asset classification: Breakdown of classification activities taken across the enterprise, classification activities by label, percentage of suggested classification labels accepted or ignored, and whether additional protection was applied to classified documents.

Breakdown of classification activities taken across the enterprise, classification activities by label, percentage of suggested classification labels accepted or ignored, and whether additional protection was applied to classified documents.

Protection: Authorized activities and unauthorized attempts taken on digital assets by domain, classification label, and geographic location, as well as actions taken on documents (open, share, print, screenshot, protect, unprotect, etc.).

Authorized activities and unauthorized attempts taken on digital assets by domain, classification label, and geographic location, as well as actions taken on documents (open, share, print, screenshot, protect, unprotect, etc.). Enforcing granular controls and reporting capabilities that align with regulations and industry standards, such as GDPR, SDAIA, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS.

Classification-driven protection & control

The Digital Asset Classification functionality introduces new protection and control capabilities for sensitive digital assets and emails, enabling organizations to apply more protection with less friction.