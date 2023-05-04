AppOmni releases Salesforce Community Cloud Scanner

AppOmni announced free Salesforce Community Cloud Scanner to help organizations secure their Salesforce Community websites from data exposure risks and misconfigurations.

Salesforce data leaks recently identified by Krebs on Security have resulted in exposure of numerous Salesforce Community Cloud customers’ sensitive data.

These data leaks occur when Salesforce customers’ access control permissions are misconfigured.

The Salesforce misconfigurations, along with others previously discovered by AppOmni’s Principal SaaS Security Engineer Aaron Costello, are frequent targets for threat actors seeking to compromise an organization’s SaaS estate.

AppOmni’s Salesforce Community Cloud Scanner will evaluate Salesforce instances for misconfigurations and data exposure risks. The scanner will then determine if a Salesforce Community Cloud instance is impacted by the recently disclosed data exposures and provide steps for remediating them.

“These Salesforce data leaks — and the permissions misconfigurations that led to them — reinforce the urgency for organizations of all stripes to prioritize Salesforce and SaaS security,” Brendan O’Connor, AppOmni CEO, said. “The importance of identifying and mitigating these risks cannot be overstated.”

While the scanner is designed for Salesforce Community Cloud, these risks are not unique to Salesforce. As SaaS products have grown exponentially more powerful and complex, ensuring correct security and access configuration settings are in place across the SaaS ecosystem is increasingly challenging for overburdened SaaS application owners and security teams.

The matter is further complicated as SaaS providers routinely introduce new features into their products and enable them by default, boosting the likelihood of inadvertently exposing SaaS customers to new risks.