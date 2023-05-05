Edgecore Networks and Wedge Networks partner to offer next-generation network security

Edgecore Networks has partnered with Wedge Networks to offer a next-generation network security solution to its customers. Wedge Networks’ Wedge Cloud Network Defense (WedgeCND), a cloud-managed security service designed to provide comprehensive security protection, is now available as an add-on for Edgecore’s Wi-Fi 6 series access points through its ecCLOUD cloud controller.

This partnership offers Edgecore’s customers access to a range of optimized Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) features seamlessly integrated into their networks, providing ubiquitous Wi-Fi network security protection.

WedgeCND is a cloud-managed security service designed to protect cloud-managed computing devices. With the activation of WedgeCND’s security add-on on the ecCLOUD, all hosts and endpoints accessing the internet through Edgecore Wi-Fi 6 access points registered to ecCLOUD will be automatically protected against all types of threats, including malware, ransomware, phishing, and malicious websites.

Leveraging robust cloud computing capacity and working at the network layer, WedgeCND provides professional network security detection and protection, without the need for dedicated network security software and hardware.

WedgeCND’s patented technologies in high performance cloud network security, and high accuracy threat detection with machine learning and inferencing algorithms provide true real-time performance that is not bound by hardware-based limitations, enabling real-time threat prevention abilities.

Additionally, the service’s automated and continuously learning AI based Neural Engine can recognize never-before-seen malware in real-time, providing customers with protection against new and emerging threats.

Key features:

Plug-and-play activation for easy installation without the need for dedicated network security software and hardware

Professional-grade network security protection combining multiple cloud-based detection engines including AI machine learning, behavior analysis, big data-based anomaly detection, and real-time security intelligence

Real-time threat and intrusion blocking that filters and blocks threats in the data flow, preventing attacks on connected hosts and endpoints

Regular security event reports sent to customer email to provide a clear overview of all discovered and blocked threats

Subscription based annually with the option for customers to activate or cancel the service at any time, making it an affordable and flexible option for all wireless AP users, including chain restaurants/cafes, hotels, shopping malls, airports, and SOHOs.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wedge Networks and offer WedgeCND™ to our ecCLOUD add-on family,” said TengTai Hsu, VP of Edgecore Networks.

“With the growing use of intelligent endpoints, customers require a simple, fast, and effective network security solution. This integration provides a seamless and comprehensive security solution for Edgecore’s customers, making network security protection simple and affordable for everyone,” Hsu continued.

“ecCLOUD is one of the largest managed Wi-Fi network platforms in the world. The activation of WedgeCND™ represents an important milestone in Wedge’s collaboration with Edgecore, providing large scale, cost effective cyber security solutions for ecCLOUD customers,” said Dr. Hongwen Zhang, CEO & CTO of Wedge.

Furthermore, “As a leader in the global open networking ecosystem, Edgecore plays a crucial role in facilitating current and future digital transformation use cases. We are honored to work alongside Edgecore to safeguard the security and integrity of these critical applications.”

The collaboration between Edgecore Networks and Wedge Networks enables customers to seamlessly integrate WedgeCND into their networks and enjoy comprehensive security features and benefits, making ecCLOUD the cloud controller solution of choice.