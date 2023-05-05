Mirantis k0s updates simplify management of Kubernetes clusters

Mirantis announced the latest update of open source k0s, which adds compatibility with the latest release of Kubernetes 1.27, as well as improvements and bug fixes to k0s.

The latest update of Mirantis k0s makes improvements that simplify installation and management of Kubernetes clusters. New features include support for containerD plug-ins that simplify running, for example, WASM and gVisor container sandboxes, making it easier for users to extend their clusters with additional container runtimes.

Also, with this latest release, Mirantis provides its own system images to eliminate the need for custom forks of project components – ensuring greater compatibility with upstream Kubernetes functionality – reducing complexity.

“We’ve hardened Kubernetes security with this release of k0s, the zero-friction Kubernetes, by shipping core system images that are managed and built by the k0s team at Mirantis,” said Miska Kaipiainen, VP of engineering, product strategy and open source at Mirantis. “This provides users with improved security posture of clusters and decreases the attack surface.”

k0s is a CNCF-certified Kubernetes distribution that runs on any Linux-based operating system. It can be used for large-scale datacenter deployments, as well as smaller, lightweight edge clusters, plus laptops, and even Raspberry Pi. k0s is distributed as a single binary, and installed on any node from the internet with one command.

Platform deployment and scaling can be managed locally via the k0s command line interface (CLI), and remotely (using configuration files) via the k0sctl utility. Updates can be managed automatically using k0s built-in Autopilot. Operators can access k0s clusters via kubectl, Lens Desktop, and other standard Kubernetes CLIs and dashboards.