Waterfall Security Solutions and Atlantic Data Security improve protection for OT networks

Waterfall Security Solutions and Atlantic Data Security announced a partnership to protect data centers, building automation systems and critical infrastructure facilities.

With attacks on OT networks becoming more powerful and pervasive, this new partnership provides owners and operators with solutions that dramatically improve the security posture and preparedness of physical operations.

“Providing our clients with the strongest and most advanced OT cyber protection is a top priority for Atlantic Data Security,” said Scott Kasper, Executive VP and GM for Atlantic Data Security. “The partnership with Waterfall Security Solutions reflects this commitment and will improve protection for OT networks from steadily increasing ransomware and targeted attacks.”

“Waterfall’s partnership with Atlantic Data Security is driven by a shared commitment and vision to provide data center facilities and industrial customers with the strongest cyber protection possible, while enabling technological advancement and efficiencies for these owners and operators,” said Andrew Ginter, CEO at Waterfall. “The Waterfall Atlantic Data Security partnership brings the strongest unidirectional solutions, providing unbreachable protection for our joint customers.”

Waterfall Unidirectional Security Gateways and related solutions are used by the world’s most secure industrial sites. Unidirectional Gateways provide hardware-enforced, engineering-grade protection for industrial operations, and integrate easily and reliably into any industrial and operations environment.

With the new partnership in place, Waterfall and Atlantic Data Security will provide customers in data centers, power generation, manufacturing, oil & gas, water treatment and more, with the security solutions and support required to maintain the essential elements of a robust OT security infrastructure.