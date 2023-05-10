Revelstoke collaborates with Check Point to automate detection and response solutions

Revelstoke announced partnership with Check Point to enhance edge network security, endpoint and XDR with low-code, high-speed automation, and to empower SOC teams to work more accurately and efficiently.

Cybersecurity professionals seek to overcome challenges due to talent shortages, increasing adversary sophistication, frequency of attacks, and complexity of the attack surface.

The Revelstoke and Check Point partnership helps provide solutions to these key challenges by orchestrating Check Point’s high fidelity endpoint detection, cloud-native protection, and MDR / XDR data, through Revelstoke’s intuitive security automation workflows built-in case management. Current Check Point users will be able to massively reduce the gap between detection and remediation.

“We’re excited to partner with Check Point because they are one of the most forward-leaning cybersecurity solutions innovators around today” stated Revelstoke CEO, Bob Kruse. “We’re a natural fit, because Revelstoke is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in security automation. Together we can turn data into action in a fast, streamlined and automated way, to help security professionals defend better.”

Revelstoke’s Check Point partnership comes on the heels of recent achievements including announcement of Series B funding, integration with leading AI solutions, and multiple enterprise customer wins in just the first year to market.

The Check Point integration is one of more than 100 new integrations planned for 2023. The speed and ease of integrations like Check Point is due to Revelstoke’s Unified Data Layer (UDL), which accelerates the integration process by removing the need to create a new data model for each integration.