Arlo improves physical security for Ping Identity employees

Arlo Technologies announced a partnership with Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise.

The new benefit will provide Ping Identity’s approximately 800 US employees with an Arlo Safe subscription to deliver comprehensive on-the-go personal, family and car safety.

“In this competitive job market, it’s increasingly important for organizations to provide a robust benefits package. Arlo Safe offers a comprehensive, affordable approach to on-the-go safety that business owners can offer as a perk to employees,” said Matt McRae, CEO at Arlo. “Ping Identity and Arlo share a common goal of protecting our customers, whether it be digitally or physically, and we are proud to bring our personal safety solution to the Ping workforce.”

Arlo Safe is a personal safety app featuring one-tap, 24/7 Emergency Response, family safety, automatic crash detection and more. Ideal for everyone from city dwellers walking home at night, to college students out with friends, teenagers walking to/from school, daily commuters, or even elderly family members, Arlo Safe is an all-encompassing 24/7 personal safety solution for ultimate peace of mind while on the go.

“We are excited to offer our employees additional peace of mind through the Arlo Safe app and subscription,” said Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity. “Arlo offers an additional layer of security to their physical identity, so we can remain focused on securing digital identities around the world.”