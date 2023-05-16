Veriff and MassPay partner to provide seamless verification of customers and ensure compliance

Veriff has partnered with MassPay to provide enhanced identity verification (IDV) services and know your customer (KYC) offerings through its Global Payment Orchestration Platform. With this partnership, Veriff expedites the IDV process for MassPay and its growing customer base, while ensuring compliance with KYC and know your business (KYB) regulations.

Veriff’s AI-driven identity verification technology will be made accessible through MassPay’s Global Payment Orchestration Platform, enabling customers to verify identities while meeting KYC and KYB requirements to ensure compliance.

Veriff provides KYC verification with its video-first technology and offers an extra layer of protection for users through location verification.

“MassPay empowers organizations with dispersed workforces, contractors, partners, and other business relationships to execute frictionless payouts,” said Jeff Katz, CEO of MassPay.

“Identity verification plays a pivotal role in our comprehensive KYB processes. With Veriff’s identity verification capabilities, we can efficiently execute complex procedures, allowing our customers to quickly and easily onboard, while addressing the increasing diversity of payout types and locations,” Katz added.

MassPay’s Global Payment Orchestration Platform allows their customers to make payouts to over 175 countries in over 70 local currencies, including cryptocurrencies. The company makes it easier for companies to facilitate global payments that meet their payee’s local preferences, and services organizations across a range of industries including eCommerce, healthcare, education, direct selling, and more.

“The last few years triggered a dramatic evolution within the online payments industry, leading to increasingly stringent regulations to address the growing need to onboard more customers safely and securely,” said Janer Gorohhov, CPO of Veriff.

“We’re excited to partner with MassPay to bring our industry leading identity verification capabilities to their customers and enable them to integrate KYC capabilities to their payments solutions quickly and cost-effectively,” Gorohhov concluded.