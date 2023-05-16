WhatsApp allows users to lock sensitive chats

Meta has unveiled Chat Lock within WhatsApp, a feature that allows users to keep sensitive and intimate conversations safe from prying eyes.

WhatsApp Chat Lock (Source: WhatsApp)

Enabling Chat Lock

By tapping on a one-to-one or group conversation, users can easily enable Chat Lock and choose between password or biometric authentication options.

Once activated, Chat Lock conveniently hides the conversation in a separate folder within the app, ensuring that it remains discreet and inaccessible from the regular inbox.

To access the locked conversation, users need to pull down the inbox and provide the designated password or use biometric verification such as fingerprint or face recognition.

“We think this feature will be great for people who have reason to share their phones from time to time with a family member or those moments where someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra special chat arrives,” the company explained.

More features to come

In addition to Chat Lock, WhatsApp has announced its plans to introduce further features in the coming months.

One notable upcoming enhancement is the ability to lock conversations on companion devices, extending the protection of sensitive chats to all connected devices.

Additionally, WhatsApp intends to introduce the option for users to create a custom password solely dedicated to unlocking Chat Lock.

The company has also announced last month several features to enhance users’ privacy and help protect their accounts: Account Protect, Device Verification, and Automatic Security Codes.