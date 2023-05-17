Boomi introduces Boomi AI to accelerate business transformation

Boomi has released Boomi AI – a conversational user experience that harnesses generative AI to connect and integrate applications, data, processes, people, and things across organizations – creating business outcomes faster than ever before.

“The introduction of Boomi AI marks yet another milestone in our long history of pioneering innovation in the integration industry,” said Ed Macosky, CPO at Boomi.

“We pioneered the first low-code, cloud-native integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to disrupt the middleware market 20+ years ago. Then, over a decade ago, Boomi pioneered AI-assisted development with the launch of Boomi Suggest, which further disrupted the market. Now, we are taking our intelligent integration and automation platform to the next level by making it AI-first – enabling AI to responsibly build and complete integrations, and transform automation for our customers,” Macosky added.

In today’s constantly changing market, organizations are making substantial investments to modernize their digital operations. According to IDC, global spending on AI will increase by 26.9% in this next year alone. However, disconnected ecosystems make it difficult for IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives.

Fragmented tools, applications, and data can cause confusion and coordination issues, as teams lack a centralized platform for integration, API management, orchestration, and automation, resulting in time spent on maintenance, not innovation.

Boomi AI leverages anonymized metadata, patterns, and best practices from the 200 million integrations made with the Boomi platform to train the AI models to create integrations across various business processes and applications, such as data management, customer experience optimization, or supply chain processes.

“Boomi’s extensive knowledge base makes our AI engine far more advanced than the AI-assisted development tools available today. It also benefits users by continuously testing patterns to ensure optimal integration design and root out risks and errors early, enabling customers to achieve tremendous gains in efficiency, operational improvements, and other desirable business outcomes,” added Macosky.

With Boomi AI, organizations can:

Design connections

Boomi AI can design integration processes, application programming interfaces, and master data models with built-in best practices from millions of successful use cases, through a quick command, like, “Connect my CRM and invoice systems.”

Optimize operations

With Boomi AI’s actionable intelligent insights, users can solve problems proactively, facilitate predictive maintenance, automate updates, and allocate optimal resources to enable software to efficiently self-manage itself.

These insights, like “A data attribute in Salesforce has changed. Would you like to apply it across your systems?” make previously menial tasks quick and easy.

Orchestrate experiences

Boomi AI can interpret intent behind desired business outcomes to orchestrate processes across applications. It enhances decision-making, simplifies tasks, and improves engagement while providing audit history and prompts to confirm intent so that decisions and outcomes are always explainable, creating even greater synergies between IT and the business.

With a simple prompt like “Automate invoice processing,” IT teams and business leaders can focus on what matters most.

Enable responsible AI development

Boomi’s AI algorithms are trained to avoid biases and unfairness with established ethical guidelines for the development and use of AI within the Boomi platform. These guidelines confirm that Boomi’s AI technology is used in a transparent and accountable manner, and that it does not violate any ethical principles or laws.

“In today’s fast-paced market, organizations need more powerful tools that enable them to outperform, and AI presents a potent new avenue to do this,” says Dion Hinchcliffe, VP and Principal Analyst of Constellation Research.

“By embracing an important new AI-first approach, organizations can unlock new levels of efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage, to immediately capture opportunity as well as ensure their business remains future-ready,” Hinchcliffe added.