Inseego and UScellular launch 5G indoor router FX3100

Inseego has launched the next-generation 5G indoor router FX3100, with UScellular. The new upgraded FX3100, which includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System, adds new capabilities to the current generation FX2000.

The new FX3100 solution brings fast broadband internet to residential, enterprise and SMB customers in a form factor that can be easily deployed by end users.

“UScellular is having success providing broadband internet services using their state-of-the-art 5G network in their region,” said Ritesh Mukherjee, SVP of 5G Products at Inseego.

“We are very proud to be working with UScellular to continue to bring new 5G FWA innovations to the market. Our 5G FWA solutions are highly secure, easy to deploy, and built for large-scale deployments. The FX3100 fits in nicely within our broad FWA portfolio, bringing a new choice to our customers,” Mukherjee added.

The UScellular Inseego Indoor Router FX3100 packs 5G, LTE and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity into a compact design that can fit into any space: