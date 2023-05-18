Passage by 1Password brings passkeys to any website

1Password has launched Passage by 1Password — a standalone authentication solution that enables businesses to implement passkeys for apps and websites.

Passage by 1Password allows businesses to eliminate the hassle of passwords and reduce cart abandonment without building their own authentication infrastructure. With Passage by 1Password, the company is expanding beyond credential management and into customer identity access management (CIAM).

“For passkeys to become the de facto industry standard, businesses need to be able to easily implement passwordless authentication,” said Anna Pobletts, head of passwordless at 1Password.

“With Passage by 1Password, businesses can provide a more secure login experience that creates a seamless experience for customers, increases user engagement, and saves on support costs. This is a win-win for businesses and customers alike,” Pobletts continued.

Some of the biggest challenges businesses face when implementing passkeys are complexities surrounding cross-platform compatibility, account recovery, and ongoing maintenance.

Passage by 1Password offers two products that enable companies to easily implement passkeys with just a few lines of code:

Passkey Complete — a comprehensive passwordless authentication and identity management solution that allows businesses to realize the security, business, and user experience benefits of having passkey logins by default. Passkey Complete supports all major platforms, browsers, and devices (including iOS, Android, MacOS, and Windows) and provides other passwordless methods as fallbacks if users lose access.

Passkey Flex — a flexible solution for companies to add passkeys to existing authentication infrastructure so businesses can make progress in passkey adoption and proactively evolve as customer adoption accelerates.

“At 1Password, we take a human-centric approach to security, and passkeys are instrumental in creating a safer, simpler digital future for everyone,” said Jeff Shiner, CEO at 1Password.

“Passage joined our team to further accelerate passkey adoption among developers, businesses, and customers. As we make significant progress toward a passwordless future, we’re proud to announce the availability of Passage by 1Password,” Shiner added.