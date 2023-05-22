How continuous security monitoring is changing the compliance game

Managing compliance doesn’t have to be draining, time-consuming, or overly complicated.

In this Help Net Security video, Wesley Van Zyl, Senior Manager, Compliance Success at Scytale, discusses how keeping track of all your security controls can be challenging, particularly when new cybersecurity threats emerge unexpectedly.

To maintain consistent compliance and reliable monitoring, it is essential to incorporate automation technology into your compliance management system. By doing so, you can effectively mitigate the risk of human error while staying current with the ever-evolving threat landscape.