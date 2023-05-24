Kyndryl unveils new services to help Red Hat OpenShift customers move to hybrid cloud environments

Kyndryl has unveiled new services and capabilities to help Red Hat OpenShift customers enhance and expand their ability to more consistently modernize and move core business applications to hybrid cloud environments.

Kyndryl’s new integrated services and capabilities, which are part of a larger set of container management and security capabilities, are designed to help customers advance their cloud transformation initiatives by automating application modernization through new services.

Kyndryl services for Application Modernization with Red Hat OpenShift are now available for customers modernizing to and running operations in hybrid cloud infrastructures powered by hyperscaler platforms. These advanced modernization services accelerate transformation of legacy applications through automated containerization and microservices driven architectures. The Kyndryl approach enables greater agility, scalability and resilience, while supporting organizations in innovating faster.

Kyndryl services for Red Hat OpenShift speed deployment on-premises and on cloud to help ensure greater consistency across both operating models, while retaining flexibility to fully leverage cloud native services. The offering simplifies the orchestration and management of application workloads by increasing agility and minimizing risk.

“Based on recent studies, the adoption of edge and containers is expected to grow tremendously in the next 2-3 years. Containerization can help overcome the challenges of traditional application development and drive better business outcomes,” said Jevin Jensen, IDC Research VP.

“By leveraging container platforms such as Red Hat OpenShift and selecting an implementation partner with capabilities similar to Kyndryl’s, enterprises with public or hybrid clouds will be more successful in their application modernization efforts,” Jensen added.

Kyndryl also is unleashing the capabilities of its Kyndryl Consult experts, Kyndryl Bridge open integration platform, and Advanced Delivery professionals. These enable Kyndryl to design, deploy and accelerate cloud transformation projects by leveraging the Red Hat OpenShift ecosystem and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to provide customers with greater application visibility, control, and cost management.

“We’re excited to leverage Red Hat OpenShift and its included Migration Toolkit for Applications with our new services to better support customers in modernizing their applications in a faster, more cost-efficient manner,” said Kyndryl Applications, Data and AI global practice leader, Nicolas Sekkaki.

“By expanding our relationship with partners like Red Hat, we’re able to continue meeting customers where they are on their digital transformation journey,” Sekkaki continued.

Customers increasingly face a lack of resources and know-how needed to manage their complex hybrid cloud infrastructures, which leads to IT management delays that can slow important transformation projects. Kyndryl’s services for Red Hat OpenShift can help companies more confidently increase developer speed and advance cloud migration efforts.

“Red Hat OpenShift offers a comprehensive container application platform powered by a robust and skilled partner ecosystem to support deployments across any hybrid cloud environment. As organizations aim to accelerate large scale application modernization initiatives, Kyndryl’s new services for Red Hat OpenShift using the Migration Toolkit for Applications further extend customer choice and deepen capabilities in the cloud in order to address the challenges and opportunities they face,” said Joe Fernandes, VP and GM, Hybrid Cloud Platforms, Red Hat.

Over the past year, Kyndryl and Red Hat have worked to expand and strengthen their strategic alliance to help customers embrace open, differentiated automation technologies and managed services to modernize their core business applications and IT infrastructures.

Kyndryl has also expanded its support for the breadth of Red Hat’s portfolio across sales, delivery and engineering, and its services practitioners in support of customer engagements and enablement.