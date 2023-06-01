CYTRACOM improves efficiency for MSPs with ControlOne platform updates

CYTRACOM announces a significant update to its ControlOne platform, enabling MSPs to prevent managed clients from evading security requirements and create a passwordless experience for end-users.

Managed users are now always on the virtual corporate network, secured by unified global security policies, with an experience that is transparent to end users.

“With the new capabilities of the ControlOne agent, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to driving innovation within the network security market for managed services providers,” says CYTRACOM CEO Zane Conkle. “Working closely with MSPs, we are removing the complexity of connecting and securing users without compromising performance and security. The ControlOne platform enables MSPs to meet the challenges of today’s distributed workforce and alleviate the increasing pressure from regulatory and compliance entities, all while driving increased profit for our partners.”

With the latest release of ControlOne, CYTRACOM is removing the end user from the process of joining or connecting to corporate network infrastructures.

“To achieve this objective, we are uniquely leveraging identity management, initially with Microsoft Azure AD and other third-party identity providers coming soon. With this update, the ControlOne agent can now be silently deployed by MSPs through RMM platforms. Unlike VPN software and other security solutions, no interaction with the end user is necessary during setup,” says Eric Romano, Head of ControlOne Development, CYTRACOM.

Once deployed, end users are always on the corporate network regardless of location and are protected by firewall and security policies directly managed by the MSP. This also enables MSPs to prevent users from disconnecting from the network, essentially closing a major security gap that exists in most solutions available in the market today.

CYTRACOM’s new ControlOne agent also enables a passwordless experience for users. “No longer do they have to complete set-up procedures or connect and disconnect from the network,” continues Romano “ControlOne is always on and enables users to work without having to learn specific processes based on their location like they were forced to do with legacy VPN solutions.”

Brandt Ball, Founder of Standard I.T. Security adds, “CYTRACOM’s ControlOne agent changes the game for us as it enforces always-on security and dramatically cuts deployment costs and effort. We are no longer reliant on the customer to do the right thing or comply with directions which saves us time and money and dramatically improves the experience for the customer. The ControlOne agent integration with Azure AD takes decision-making out of the hands of the customer and ensures they are always connected, always secure, and able to just work. It truly is a win-win.”

Cyber insurance ready

The combination of the new silent deployment and passwordless experience of the CYTRACOM ControlOne agent, along with its ability to eliminate VPNs and firewalls, ensures MSPs innovate and achieve compliance with industry regulations and mandates set forth by cyber insurance providers and other regulatory bodies.

“In today’s hybrid work environments, we know everyone isn’t working inside an office building, but with CYTRACOM’s ControlOne platform, MSPs can securely connect and protect users as if they were inside the perimeter of their corporate network at all times,” says CYTRACOM COO John Tippett. “ControlOne enables MSPs to regain control over their customers’ networks. By eliminating the end user from the equation, MSPs can achieve secure networks and enforce compliance, eliminating vulnerabilities introduced by legacy VPN and on-premises firewalls.”