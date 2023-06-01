New Relic launches Amazon Security Lake integration

New Relic has announced an integration with the newly launched Amazon Security Lake. With this integration, New Relic customers can access and monitor their Amazon Security Lake security log data and events in New Relic.

This allows users to leverage New Relic’s platform security capabilities, such as vulnerability management, to remediate security incidents. Seeing security log data and events consolidated in New Relic alongside Application Performance Monitoring (APM) data gives engineers a more complete understanding of their organization’s security posture and improves the protection of workloads, applications, and data.

This accelerates New Relic customers’ efforts to consolidate telemetry data in its platform and enables new teams to adopt observability. The Amazon Security Lake integration builds upon New Relic’s deep relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and adds to its more than 75 existing AWS integrations.

“Modern software systems are complex and constantly evolving, generating an ever-growing amount of data. This only increases the need to be able to secure and observe them at scale,” said New Relic VP of Cloud and Product Partnerships Gal Tunik.

“We’re excited to announce New Relic’s integration with Amazon’s Security Lake because when engineers combine security and observability data, DevOps and security teams can accurately and continuously monitor, test, and remediate security risks at every stage of the software development lifecycle. This removes silos and helps them scale and ship code faster, which is a game changer,” Tunik continued.

Amazon Security Lake allows organizations to store, analyze, and monitor security-related data and events in a scalable and cost-effective manner in their AWS accounts. It provides a mechanism to collect and centralize security log data from all accounts and regions in a standard Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) format and ship to third parties like New Relic.

With this integration, AWS customers can now collect multi-region, multi-account data across complex microservices infrastructure and monitor that data in New Relic. The result is New Relic enhancing existing AWS services by applying security context and expertise to find, fix, and verify issues.

Use cases include: